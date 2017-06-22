Triton Report: Volleyball Players Earns Season Honors, Presho Named All-CIF-SS

By Steve Breazeale

For in-game updates, scores, news and more for all of the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCsports.

Volleyball Players Earn Season Honors, Presho Named All-CIF-SS

After a standout season in which he helped the San Clemente boys volleyball team capture the South Coast League title and advance to the second round of the playoffs, Tritons middle blocker Kyler Presho was named to the All-CIF-SS Division 1 team this week.

Presho, who is committed to play for Stanford, averaged 1.2 blocks for set and boasted a hitting percentage above 40 percent his senior season.

Presho and teammate Jess Hunt were recently named co-MVPs of the South Coast League. Sean Carroll was named first-team all-league, while Bryce Curtis and Kian Feiner were named to the second-team.

The Tritons finished the season with a 26-8 overall record.