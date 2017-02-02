Triton Report: Water Polo, Boys Basketball Teams Claim League Title

By Steve Breazeale

Water Polo Claims League Title

The San Clemente girls water polo team swept the season-series against rival El Toro on Jan. 31, which earned the Tritons the South Coast League title.

Freshman Caroline Christl and senior Tera Richardson both scored a game-high three goals in the 8-6 win. The Tritons held a 6-4 advantage at the half, and kept the lead the rest of the way. Goalie Victoria Reardon recorded nine saves.

San Clemente (12-10, 6-0 league) has won four games in a row, and sits firmly atop the South Coast League standings.

Boys Hoops Distances Itself from Pack

The San Clemente boys basketball team claimed at least a share of the South Coast League title for a third straight season after defeating Trabuco Hills 59-50 on Feb. 1.

San Clemente will have a chance to claim the outright league title when it plays host to El Toro on Feb. 3.

Blake Birmingham led all scorers with 21 points against the Mustangs, and Trabuco Hills was led by Chase Anderson’s 18.

Girls Wrestling Takes Second at Coast Conference Tourney

Four weight-division winners powered the San Clemente girls wrestling team to a second-place finish at the Coast View Conference Tournament on Jan. 28.

The tournament featured all six of the member-programs, and the Tritons finished behind Aliso Niguel in the final standings.

Lili Cartena, Payton Swank, Carolina Moreno and Amara Deverecks all won their respective divisions. Edith Gutierrez, Madison Duhacheck and Hailey Carson earned second-place finishes, and Evy Osorio and Priscilla Perez took third in their respective divisions.

The team will head to the CIF-SS Prelims on Feb. 3.

Eight Wrestlers Qualify for CIF Championships

Eight San Clemente boys wrestling team members had top-5 showings at the Coast View Conference tournament on Jan. 28, punching their ticket to the CIF-SS Championships in two weeks.

In addition to the eight wrestlers who automatically qualified, four Triton wrestlers were named alternates for CIF competition.

Seniors Kyle Marshall (197 pounds) and Austin Moore (222) pinned every opponent they faced at the Coast View tournament en route to first-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Joseph Chan, Robert Cordova, Josh Tabb, Hunter Gallaher, Mitch Olesinski and Masious Vaughn all qualified for CIF. Khajak Darbinian, Robert Farney, William Eldridge and Jonathan Suttles were named alternates.

Girls Basketball in the Hunt for League Title

With two games remaining on its schedule, the San Clemente girls basketball team will have to win out and hope that first-place Aliso Niguel falters down the stretch if the Tritons are to claim the league hardware.

San Clemente (14-10, 4-2) trails the Wolverines by two games in the South Coast League.

The Tritons bounced back after a 64-40 loss at the hands of Aliso Niguel on Jan. 26 by trouncing San Juan Hills on the road 65-49 on Jan. 31. San Clemente’s Ella Dardiner and Shae Waters scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. The Tritons will host El Toro on Feb. 2.

Girls Soccer Set for Showdown with Wolverines

The third-place San Clemente girls soccer team will host first-place Aliso Niguel in a pivotal South Coast League match on Feb. 2. The Tritons lost their first meeting against the Wolverines 5-0 on Jan. 17, and Aliso Niguel has not lost since Dec. 28.