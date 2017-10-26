Triton Report: Water Polo Captures Elusive League Title, Teams Headed to Playoffs

By Steve Breazeale

Water Polo Wins Elusive League Title

A 16-7 victory over Capistrano Valley on Oct. 25 clinched the South Coast League title for the San Clemente boys water polo team. It was the first league title for the Tritons (19-9, 7-1 league) since 2009.

Christian Hosea scored four goals and Everett Prussak tallied three in the win over the Cougars.

San Clemente’s run to the finish was impressive.

The Tritons defeated previously unbeaten Aliso Niguel 9-8 on Oct. 17, rallied past Dana Hills 10-9 in overtime on Oct. 19 and got past El Toro 9-3 on Oct. 23 to set up the final game against Capo Valley.

The Tritons were ranked 17th in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 & 2 polls. The top-8 teams in the rankings will be sectioned off into Division 1 and the remaining teams will compete for the Division 2 title.

San Clemente will await the release of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoff bracket on Oct. 28.

Kalez Advances to Golf Championships

A 3-over-par score of 74 ensured San Clemente’s Julia Kalez will continue her run through the high school golf postseason.

The senior navigated her way around the Dad Miller Golf Course in Anaheim on Oct. 24 in the CIF-SS Southern Individual Regional tournament. Kalez finished in a tie for 14th place, which earned her a berth in the CIF-SS Individual Finals at River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard on Thursday, November 2. Only the top 36 golfers from the Southern Individual Regional advanced to the next stage of competition.

Sophomore Mariana Gandia-Mak and senior Olivia French also qualified for the Southern Individual Regional.

The Tritons, who went a perfect 14-0 during the regular season, will compete as a team at CIF-SS Southern Team Regional tournament at Mile Square Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 30.

Tennis Splits League Title with Dolphins, Heads to League Finals

The South Coast League was again decided by the final match between the Dana Hills and San Clemente girls tennis teams. Dana Hills took the first of the two meetings between the teams, but San Clemente was able to take the second on Oct. 12 and share the league title with their rivals.

San Clemente has now won at least a share of the league title each in the last four seasons.

San Clemente wrapped up the regular season with a 16-3 overall record, including a 7-1 mark in league. The team will compete in the South Coast League finals, which begin on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Lindsay Hung has yet to drop a match this season in singles competition. She enters the league finals tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Cross Country Teams Head to League Finals with Momentum

Both the San Clemente girls and boys cross country teams had strong showings at meets around Southern California last weekend, priming the two teams for next week’s Sea View League Finals.

The girls team placed third in the sweepstakes race at the Riverside Invitational on Oct. 21. The team was led by Hana Catsimanes, who placed 16th overall with a time of 18 minutes 31 seconds.

The showing vaulted the team up to 13th in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 polls, their highest showing to-date.

The boys team sent its top-21 runners to the Mt. SAC Invitational on Oct. 21. The freshmen group placed 10th, the sophomores placed fourth and the varsity squad logged a 10th-place finish.

Both teams will run at league finals at Irvine Regional Park on Friday, Nov. 3.

Volleyball Closes Out Season at Redondo Tourney

A run through the Redondo Union Power Classic tournament marked the end of the San Clemente girls volleyball’s season on Oct. 21.

The Tritons (16-16, 0-8 league) went 4-2 at the tournament, defeating Buena, West, Palos Verdes and Westlake.