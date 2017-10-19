By Steve Breazeale

Water Polo Edges Aliso to Remain in Title Hunt

The San Clemente boys water polo team earned an important South Coast League victory against Aliso Niguel on the road on Oct. 17.

The Tritons (16-9, 4-1 league) defeated the Wolverines (20-2, 5-1) 9-8 to jump into a tie for first place in league.

San Clemente lost earlier this season to the Wolverines, who entered Tuesday’s game with an undefeated record in league play.

San Clemente will host second-place Dana Hills (7-9, 3-2) on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Girls Golf Finishes Regular Season Undefeated

A well-rounded, consistent and talented roster powered the San Clemente girls golf team to an undefeated regular season.

The Tritons (14-0) went undefeated through the South Coast League, claiming the league hardware for a second consecutive season.

San Clemente began competition in the South Coast League finals on Oct. 16 at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo. Mari Gandia-Mak, Olivia French and Julia Kalez finished in the top-7 at league finals and earned a berth in next week’s CIF-SS Individual competition.

Cross Country Teams Return from OC Championships

The San Clemente boys and girls cross country teams had solid showings racing on an entirely new course at the Orange County Championships over the weekend.

The girls team placed 11th in the sweepstakes race at Oak Canyon Park in Orange. The team was led by Chandler Horton, who placed 11th overall as an individual.

The boys team sent several grade-level teams into competition. The varsity team placed fourth, the sophomores took third and the freshmen placed seventh.

The boys will run at the Mt. SAC Invitational while the girls will compete at the Riverside Invitational this weekend.

Second Half Surge Sends Football Past Tesoro

Behind a strong second-half performance, the San Clemente football team came back to beat Tesoro 30-14 at home on Oct. 13 in the Tritons’ South Coast League opener.

San Clemente, which trailed at the half for the first time all season, scored on three of its four second-half possessions and the defense blanked the Titans over the final 24 minutes while recording two takeaways.

The second-half effort allowed the Tritons to pull away from what had been a one-point game at the midway point.

Senior running back Austin Whitsett had a dominant performance, carrying the ball for 148 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Whitsett’s touchdown run was a 20-yard burst that increased San Clemente’s lead to 30-14 with just over four minutes to go.

Senior defensive back Branden Wilson and Matt Waskowski both tallied interceptions, which killed what little momentum Tesoro had in the second half.

Junior quarterback Brendan Costello kept the offense humming. He ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter and tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jay Baggs early in the third to help San Clemente pull away.

The Tritons (7-0, 1-0) will travel to play San Juan Hills (5-3, 1-1) in a league contest on Friday, Oct. 20. The Stallions are coming off a 35-7 loss to Mission Viejo, but possess a stingy defense that is allowing an average of just over 18 points per game.