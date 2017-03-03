Triton Report: Winter Preps Season By the Numbers

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

As the winter prep sports season comes to an end at San Clemente High School, we look back at some of the more notable individual and team accomplishments of the year.

10—Different times senior guard Blake Birmingham scored 20 points or more in a game for the boys basketball team. Birmingham averaged a team-high 18.7 points per game this season.

17—Rebounds recorded by senior Michael Moran in a 60-53 South Coast League boys basketball win over Tesoro on Jan. 25. The effort was a season-high for Moran, who averaged a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game.

3—Consecutive seasons in which the boys basketball team won the South Coast League title. The Tritons went 7-1 in league play and won their fourth league championship in the last five years.

15—Number of different players who scored goals for the boys soccer team this year.

7—Average margin of victory for the Triton girls water polo team in South Coast League competition. The Tritons went a perfect 8-0 in league and advanced to the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

233—Saves recorded by senior goalie Victoria Reardon for the girls water polo team. Reardon, a Cal Baptist commit, had the 14th-most saves in Orange County.

12—Number of shutouts recorded by the San Clemente girls soccer team. The Tritons allowed 21 goals in 23 games.

80—Saves tallied by Triton girls soccer goalie and UCLA commit Lauren Brzykcy. Brzykcy’s mark of 80 goals was the sixth-highest in Orange County.

58—Percentage of matches that senior wrestler Kyle Marshall has won by pin fall. As of Feb. 28, Marshall owned an impressive 46-5 overall record, with 27 wins coming by way of a pin.

7—Number of games played by the girls basketball team that were decided by three points or less. The Tritons went 4-3 in those close games, which includes a one-point playoff victory.