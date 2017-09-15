Triton Report: X-C Juniors Win Laguna Hills Invitational

By Steve Breazeale

Cross Country Juniors Win Laguna Hills Invitational

The San Clemente boys cross country team’s juniors showed off their skill and depth by winning their grade-level division at the season-opening Laguna Hills Invitational on Sept. 9.

The Tritons freshmen placed third overall and the sophomores finished fourth to round out a solid day of competition for the team.

The girls cross country opened its season with an eighth-place finish at the Cool Breeze Invitational in Pasadena on Sept. 8. Hana Catsimanes placed 12th overall and Chandler Horton finished 16th.

Football Set for Rematch with Murrieta Valley

In a rematch of last year’s CIF-SS Division 2 Championship game, the San Clemente football team will host Murrieta Valley on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Triton fans will remember former quarterback Jack Sears, now at USC, putting last year’s title game away late in the fourth quarter with a blistering 67-yard touchdown run for the final score, securing the Tritons first-ever CIF-SS Championship.

Murrieta Valley (2-1) returns this year with their quarterback and top receiver in tow.

Junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier is averaging 278 yards passing per game and has thrown 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Marquis Spiker has 346 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Nighthawks have proven they can put up points, but they give up plenty of them as well. Murrieta Valley’s defense has allowed an average of 42 points per game.

The San Clemente (3-0) defense, on the other hand, has yet to give up more than 20 points in a game.

The Tritons rolled to a 45-7 victory over Fullerton last week. Senior linebacker Riley Croft had 12 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in the game. Senior Shane Lockett had 10 tackles, including one for a loss.