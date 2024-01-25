NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 05947599 TS No: W22-11038 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 09/20/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”), recorded on 09/23/2022 as instrument number 2022000314588 in the office of the County Recorder of ORANGE County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 1/23/2023 as instrument number 2023000016004 in said county and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5675 et seq. and those certain Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded on 3/16/1983 as instrument number 83-111397, which amended and superseded that prior Declaration recorded in Book 12769 sat Page 50, WILL SELL on 02/21/2024, 01:30 P.M. At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property situated in said county as more fully described in the above-referenced Lien. The purported owner(s) of said property is (are): FULING HUANG AND LING WANG, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property is purported to be: 91 MARBELLA, SAN CLEMENTE, CA 92673, APN 675-176-14. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale is: $16,207.64. The opening bid at the foreclosure sale may be more or less than this estimate. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: W22-11038. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case W22-11038 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670, SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 – Tele.: (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE, TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER Dated: 01/05/2024 THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0445643 To: SAN CLEMENTE TIMES 01/25/2024, 02/01/2024, 02/08/2024