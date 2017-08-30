There are various ways to catch San Clemente’s ultimate surf contest if you can’t make it down to Trestles from Sept. 6-17.

How to stream online

If you can’t make it out during the competition or to one of the local hot spots that will broadcast the Hurley Pro and Swatch Pro, you can stream the competition at www.worldsurfleague.com.

Where to watch on TV



Molly Bloom’s Irish Sports Bar, located at 2391 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente.

Combine the feel of Ireland with the shores of Trestles while watching San Clemente’s premier surf competition at Molly Blooms.

Hapa J’s, located at 2016 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente

It’s known that many of the surfers of the Hurley Pro and Swatch Pro frequent the Hawaiian-Mexican fusion restaurant. There may be other events related to the competitions during the week at the local restaurant too.

Big Helyn’s Saloon, located at 3317 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente

Broadcasting $6 pitchers for the Hurley Pro and your choice of tequila for $9 with a tall can of PBR. There will also be free pizza and hotdogs.

Beach Hut Deli, 2 Ritz Carlton Drive and Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point

Get your sub while the surf is on. Beach Hut Deli will broadcast the surf competition on request.

Nomads Canteen, 102 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente

The epitome of surf culture is alive and well at Nomads Canteen. During the Hurley Pro and Swatch Pro, restaurant employees said they will definitely broadcast. There will be drink specials available during the competitions. Check their Instagram @nomads_canteen for more information.

OC Tavern, 2369 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente

The most television-equipped sports bar in San Clemente will also broadcast the surf contests. OC Tavern will offer its $9 beer and shot special during the competition.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated online as we receive more information closer to the competition.

Read more of the Hurley Pro/Swatch Pro special section edition HERE: