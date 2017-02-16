U.S. Border Patrol: K-9 Team Detects Valentine’s Day Narcotics Load Worth $437,000 on I-5

San Clemente Times

The U.S. Border Patrol reported on Thursday, Feb. 16, that its agents seized a heroin and methamphetamine load valued at more than $400,000 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, on northbound Interstate 5 about five miles south of San Clemente.

“Shortly before noon, agents on patrol spotted a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled over onto the shoulder of Interstate 5, about half a mile south of the Border Patrol checkpoint,” a U.S. Border Patrol press release stated. “A Border Patrol agent pulled over behind the truck to speak to the driver, a 27-year-old male Mexican national. During the encounter, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the pickup truck. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 19 bundles of methamphetamine and brown heroin stashed inside the gas tank. The methamphetamine weighed 48.61 pounds and has an estimated street value of $165,274. The heroin weighed 28.66 pounds and has an estimated street value of $272,270. The combined value was $437,544.”

The driver was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the narcotics. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

“To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders,” the release stated. Suspicious activity can be reported to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling the San Diego Sector at 619.498.9900.