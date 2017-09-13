U.S. Border Patrol: Man Arrested with 46 Pounds of Meth at I-5 Checkpoint South of San Clemente

Content Provided by U.S. Border Patrol

A checkpoint inspection on Tuesday evening by U.S. Border Patrol agents led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man who was smuggling bundles of meth inside his car.

At approximately 5 p.m., agents at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 5 near San Clemente referred a male U.S. citizen for a secondary inspection. Once in secondary, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the man’s 2003 Volkswagen Golf. A search of the vehicle revealed 39 bundles of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the car’s rear quarter panels.

The bundles of methamphetamine weighed 46.19 pounds and were valued at $161,665.

The man was arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

