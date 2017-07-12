U.S. Border Patrol Seizes Narcotic ‘Trifecta’ South of San Clemente

San Clemente Times



A vehicle stop by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday afternoon, July 11, led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the seizure of narcotics valued at more than half a million dollars.

At approximately 1 p.m. yesterday, agents conducted a vehicle stop on the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox near Basilone Road on Interstate 5. As agents interviewed the driver, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the man’s SUV. Agents searched and discovered 41 bundles of assorted narcotics hidden inside the vehicle door panels.

An inventory of the bundles revealed 28.66 pounds of heroin, 4.96 pounds of cocaine, and 24.91 pounds of methamphetamine. The total estimated street value was $560,334.

The man and the narcotics were turned over to a task force headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Since Oct. 1, 2016, Border Patrol agents in San Diego Sector have intercepted 228.57 pounds of heroin, 2,227.93 pounds of cocaine, and 2,935.15 pounds of methamphetamine.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance in corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

Content provided by the U.S. Border Patrol.