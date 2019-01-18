U.S. Citizen Arrested for Possession of Over $650K in Cocaine, Heroin at San Clemente Border Patrol Station

San Clemente Times

U.S Border Patrol agents arrested a man with over 51 pounds of narcotics hidden inside the trunk of his car Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 16, according to a press release.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Clemente Border Patrol Station, located about 10 miles south of the city proper, were patrolling on Interstate 5 when they conducted a vehicle stop on a gold 2000 Honda Accord about 4:30 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle by a Border Patrol K-9 team, the release stated.

Agents conducted a search of the interior compartments and discovered multiple packages of suspected narcotics concealed inside the trunk, within a fabricated hidden compartment behind the back seat.

Agents removed a total of 20 packages of suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cocaine and heroin. There were 15 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 39 pounds and five packages of heroin weighing approximately 12 pounds. The narcotics have a street value of over $656,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The driver was reported to be a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, who was arrested. The narcotics and suspect were turned over to the custody of the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

The press release stated that since Oct. 1, San Diego Sector agents have seized over 215 pounds of cocaine and 52 pounds of heroin. The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies cocaine as a schedule II substance.