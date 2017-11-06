U.S. Coast Guard: Man Rescued 12 Miles off Coast of San Onofre

San Clemente Times

U.S. Coast Guard officials reported they rescued a man after his vessel began taking on water on Nov. 6 off the coast of San Onofre State Beach in San Clemente.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 6, a man aboard an 18-foot boat contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego’s Joint Harbor Operations Center and reported that his vessel was taking on water approximately 12 miles west of San Onofre State Beach,” a press release from the Coast Guard stated.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60T Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock were diverted to assist. A Coast Guard Station San Diego 33-foot special purpose craft-law enforcement crew was also launched. The Jayhawk crew arrived on scene and remained with the vessel while awaiting the arrival of commercial assistance.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said what caused the boat to sink has not yet been determined.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., The man abandoned his vessel after it began to rapidly sink. The Jayhawk crew deployed a rescue swimmer to rescue him.

He was transported to Coast Guard Sector San Diego with no reported injuries.

Towboat U.S. towed the vessel to Dana Point.

The Coast Guard Cutter Haddock is an 87-foot patrol boat home-ported in San Diego.

Video, provided U.S. Coast Guard, shows Nov. 6 rescue of man and sinking ship