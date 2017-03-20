U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 25 from Sinking Ship off San Clemente Island

San Clemente Times

U.S. Coast Guard officials rescued 25 passengers and crewmembers on Sunday morning, March 19, after their charter fishing vessel took on water near San Clemente Island.

The Coast Guard received a call at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday from the charter fishing vessel, named Truline, and sailors said they struck a “submerged object” and started taking on water about one half-mile south of San Clemente Island.

Coast Guard officials stated in a press release that they sent out a helicopter crew and a rescue response boat. A U.S. Navy ship operating in the area was also diverted to the location.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, a Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye were dispatched to the area. A U.S. Navy ship operating in the area also diverted.

“The Navy crew arrived on scene and assisted with dewatering the Truline,” the release stated. “At approximately 7 a.m., the Sockeye’s crew (a Coast Guard boat) arrived to relieve the Navy crew. Sockeye’s crew was able to keep up with the flooding, and the Truline (was) be escorted to Newport Beach, California.”

Vessel Assist San Pedro arrived later and took over transferring the Truline to Newport Beach. The vessel was based out of San Pedro.

The Coast Guard is investigating the situation as to how the ship started taking on water and what it may have struck.