Underwater Torpedo League Playoffs, Aqua Bowl II return to Aquatics Center

By Eric Heinz

As the Underwater Torpedo League (UTL) continues to grow, another set of championship weekends has been scheduled.

On Saturday, April 28, the playoff round-robin tournament will take place featuring teams from San Clemente, the University of San Diego and Oceanside.

The matches are live-streamed on a television above water so people can see what’s taking place.

“The UTL is an underground sport, founded in Southern California, that is played in the deep end of swimming pools between two teams of five players,” according to a press release from the UTL. “The object of the game is to deposit a water torpedo through a hockey goal while remaining underwater.”

The playoffs are 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at the San Clemente Aquatics Center. Aqua Bowl II will be the same time and location on Saturday, May 5.

UTL is also planning another beach cleanup in San Clemente in May as well to keep the areas around the San Clemente Pier. For more information and for updates, visit www.facebook.com/underwatertorpedoleague or www.underwatertorpedoleague.com.