Underwater Torpedo League (UTL) to Host First ‘Aquabowl’ in San Clemente on Saturday

San Clemente Times

A new experimental underwater sport is coming to San Clemente from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the San Clemente Aquatics Center, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa.

Watching the matches of the Underwater Torpedo League can make one gasp for air, even if while not participating. The object of the game is to shoot a hand-held “torpedo” into the opposing net. The game is played five-on-five, and players cannot breach the surface of the water while holding on to the game object.

During Saturday’s matchup between teams from San Clemente and Oceanside, the UTL will stream the underwater action via a camera equipped with wi-fi and project the match on a large screen for easy viewing. The event is free to attend.

To learn more about the rules and about the sport, visit www.underwatertorpedoleague.com.

To see examples of how the game is played, check out the UTL Facebook page or Instagram page.

