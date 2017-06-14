SurfUSA
USA Surfing Team Fundraiser, Signing Event Scheduled for June 21

San Clemente Times

In celebration of the 2017 USA Surfing Championships Juniors divisions (June 19-22 at San Onofre State Beach, Lower Trestles) the Outlets at San Clemente is hosting a team fundraising and signing event from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Outlets at San Clemente in the Oak Tree Court.

Pick up a special flyer in Oak Tree Court and dine out at Ruby’s DinerSlapfishPanera Bread and Blaze Pizza. A portion of dinner sales will be donated in support of the team. Members of the team and former team member, now No. 4 ranked World Surf League pro surfer, Courtney Conlogue will also be on-hand for an autograph signing from 6-7 p.m.

Drop in and celebrate the First Night of Summer with members of the USA Surfing Team for food, fun, music and prizes.

 

