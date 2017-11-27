VFW Post No. 7142 to Host ‘Stand Down’ to Help Homeless Veterans

By Eric Heinz



The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7142 in San Clemente will host a “Stand Down” event to help homeless veterans in San Clemente.

The event will provide canned goods and other provisions for the afflicted military members.

Dolores Padgett, the commander of VFW Post No. 7142, said there are at least 70 homeless veterans and family members in San Clemente alone.

People are asked to donate to “Stand Down,” and items needed include socks, ponchos, sleeping bags, shoes and new underwear. People can drop off donations at Family Assistance Ministries or call 949.361.8999 after Dec. 1 for pickup.

“Stand Down” will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Family Assistance Ministries, 1030 Calle Negocio in San Clemente.