

Video and text by Steve Breazeale

The San Clemente High School football team is off to a perfect 3-0 start to its season, but will welcome a tough opponent in Murrieta Valley on Friday night.

The two teams squared off last season for the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship, where San Clemente emerged victorious en route to a State title.

The Nighthawks (2-1) return several impact players, including quarterback Hank Bachmeier and receiver Marquise Spiker.

In our Game of the Week preview, we talked with Tritons coach Jaime Ortiz and linebacker Shane Lockett to get their thoughts on the rematch.

