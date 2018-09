By Eric Heinz

The two videos below are the full recap of the San Clemente Historical Society’s City Council candidate forum, hosted on Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Community Center.

Photos from the forum.

Photo Gallery of IMG_5079-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5042-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5051-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5058-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5056-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5059-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5077-2 Historical Society's City Council candidate forum. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY