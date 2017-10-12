VIDEO: San Clemente Football Host Tesoro in League Opener + Socks for Heroes Donation Drive

Video and text by Steve Breazeale

In our game of the week, Tesoro travels to play San Clemente in the Tritons’ South Coast League opener on Friday, Oct. 13.

Tesoro (3-4) is led by standout quarterback Chase Petersen. The Tritons (6-0) are on a roll, having won their previous 12 games dating back to last season.

The game also marks the end of the two programs’ annual Socks for Heroes donation drive. The two schools have been “competing” against one another all year to see who can raise the most socks for deployed military.

Watch the video above to find out about the matchup and the donation drive.