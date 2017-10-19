Video and text by Steve Breazeale

The San Clemente High School football team will take its undefeated record with it to the Badlands for a road game against San Juan Hills on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Tritons (7-0, 1-0 league) opened South Coast League play with a 30-14 victory over Tesoro last week. San Juan Hills (5-3, 1-1) had a tough battle against reigning league champ Mission Viejo, but showed they could hang with the Diablos physically.

Check out the video above to get the coaches and players thoughts on Friday’s matchup.