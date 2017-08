Video and text by Steve Breazeale

The San Clemente High School football team prepares for its Week 1 matchup and home opener against Huntington Beach on Sept. 1.

The Tritons traveled to Oceanside last week and picked up a 28-18 win to start the season.

We spoke with coach Jaime Ortiz, safety Jack Shippy and running back Austin Whitsett before Friday night’s game.