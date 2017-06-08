By Herman Sillas

In the 1970s, some young men and myself decided to meet on Saturday mornings in Gardena at a Mexican restaurant to donate money to candidates we thought would be supportive of Mexican Americans running for office. We paid $10 each meeting and put the money in the bank to be used later for the efforts. We had a lot of fun meeting candidates and helping them.

Jess Unruh, a known California politician had decided to run for governor in 1970. His opinion was that he could not win the election unless a Mexican American was running for another office on the democratic ticket.

I met with Unruh and told him no candidate would run unless he had the support of the Democratic Party. He said he would give that support. With that support, I agreed to run for state controller. Unfortunately, on the last day to file for state controller, two candidates filed for the office. I lost in the primary, and Unruh lost the general election.

I ran for office four years later and lost, but I met Gov. Jerry Brown, who was running for his first term as governor. He asked me to help him in appointing people to his administration. I leaped at the chance and went up and down the state seeking applicants for the positions. After such work, he offered me a choice of several positions. I chose director of the Department of Motor Vehicles. I loved the idea that I would be able to be in contact with all of California’s drivers. The employees of the DMV sent a letter to Brown to retain the director at that time. He appointed me instead.

I enjoyed the challenge and met the workers. Every day presented a new challenge. One day, I learned that handicap drivers had to have a car with a license plate to display on their car to part in designated areas. Most of them had family or friends drive them. I said I thought it was unfair for them to have to buy a car so that they could be transported. Why not provide them with a driver’s license that was moveable and could be used by their family or friends in order to utilize handicap parking spots?

The driver’s license must be visible in the car that was used to transport them. Everyone thought it was a good idea, and so we allowed handicap drivers and passengers to obtain a plastic transferable cards used only for people who could not drive the cars themselves. We were so proud of ourselves for addressing the problems faced by many people with disabilities. That was almost 50 years ago.

Since that time, plastic cards have been used by family and friends to take people with disabilities to their destinations.

I am now a disabled driver and can no longer drive my automobile. I realize that my actions nearly 50 years ago has an effect on us today. Many of my friends are making use of the disability cards available to them. They tell me that they feel like movie stars when they go out, where parking for people with disabilities is right next to the entrance of a business. Well, at our age, it is nice that we are entitled to some things. It pays off to have survived this long.

However, there are some problems. It seems that when the handicapped person has died, some friends and family members make use of the handicap cards for themselves. They use the cards as if they are entitled to them as well. It deprives people who are truly living with these ailments of fair access. Only the deceased would have been able to use the card. Only handicapped drivers are entitled to them to make use of the parking.

Don’t use a deceased handicap license card. Otherwise, you will find you are in violation and could be subjected to a citation or fine.

That’s the view from the Pier.

Herman Sillas is a former director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles and former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California under former President Jimmy Carter. Sillas may be reached at sillas@aol.com.