By Herman Sillas

In 1988, Cora and I purchased an interest in a beach condo in San Clemente and went out there on every third weekend. Eventually, we bought our partners’ interest, then we went out every weekend. That was my introduction to the San Clemente Pier. Every weekend, I went out there with two fishing poles, bait and a fishing net. I was out there before the sun rose. I loved the peacefulness and view. I fished on different parts of the Pier looking for fish. Some days were better than others.

On the good days, I took home fish that would become our dinner and placed the rest in the freezer for latter days. While out there on the Pier, I enjoyed the company of the men and women that I met. We shared stories or complained about our luck. We shared our bait with the hopes that someone would bring the best to entice the fish. Over the years, my fishing partners became weekend companions.

Some weekends my grandchildren came out to join me. When they caught a fish, I told them they had to kiss the fish and throw it back into the water, if they wanted to catch more fish. I assured my grandchildren that the fish thrown back would tell their friends to bite our bait. When that happened, they were amazed at my knowledge.

I have met a lot of fishermen and women at the Pier. We shared stories and tales. Fisher-folks are all friendly, giving advice and suggestions how to catch fish. Some passed away, and I miss them. Others moved and no longer come to the Pier on a regular basis. Some of us are still friends and see each other.

In 1996, Cora and I moved to a two-bedroom apartment with a great view of the ocean and the San Clemente Pier. It became our new home until 2016 when the stairs became too hard for us to handle. We moved to a 55-and-older community here in San Clemente. The Pier is still our favorite place.

Last winter poured billions of gallons of polluted runoff into the oceans, significantly increasing health risks to many Southern California beaches, according to Heal the Bay’s Annual Beach Report Card. Sarah Sikich, the environmental group’s vice president, warned that if you swim at an open beach in the summer, make sure it is away from the storm drains and creek mouths. No local beaches received failing marks from April to October 2016, the summer reporting period.

But the annual survey of beaches statewide showed that San Clemente received an F grade for its summer reporting period. That is not good news. Almost half of the 85 beaches in Los Angeles that they monitored earned F grades during the wet winter. High bacteria counts presented significant health threats to thousands of ocean-users, at risk of contracting such ailments as stomach flu, ear infections and rashes from a morning swim or surf session.

Our dear San Clemente was named as having received an F as a grade for the condition of its beach this summer. What happened? How did we arrive with such a mark? The city can’t allow this. We deserve better than this. Heal the Bay, the organization based in Santa Monica, also found bacterial levels spiked at some of California’s most popular beaches, as polluted runoff poured through storm drains and into the sea.

Normally, when you swim in the summer you have very little risk of drains during the wet winter. But this year, San Clemente made it on the “Beach Summer Bummer List.” Better planning is needed from our city. That’s the view of the Pier.

Herman Sillas is an author and residential of San Clemente and a former U.S. District Attorney. He may be reached at sillas@aol.com.