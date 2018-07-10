Watch: OCFA Rescues Fallen Hiker on July 9 at San Clemente State Beach

San Clemente Times

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials rescued a 21-year-old man at about 7 p.m. on Monday, July 9, at San Clemente State Beach after he tumbled about 30 feet down a cliff.

The man was uninjured, said Capt. Tony Bommarito, the public information officer with OCFA, but he was in such an awkward spot that they couldn’t rope themselves down to him.

“It was just easier to use the helicopter,” Bommarito said.

The man refused additional medical attention after being hoisted back onto solid ground.

A clip of the rescue effort is available below.

San Clemente State Beach: OCFA helicopter rescues an uninjured hiker who had fall down a cliff at 6:57 pm. pic.twitter.com/Ka1t7TWtTy — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 10, 2018