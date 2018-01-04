By Rachael Mattice, Group Managing Editor for Picket Fence Media

Please join me in formally welcoming Zach Cavanagh to Picket Fence Media as the Sports Editor for the San Clemente Times, the Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch. Zach joins the newsroom having previously worked as a sports contributor for the OC Register. He was also a broadcaster for various radio channels and podcasts such as Long Beach State Hockey, KBeach Radio, KSBR 88.5 and OCRockRadio.com, among others.

He has built his career on covering a broad spectrum of sports, including coverage of many South Orange County teams such as San Clemente football, Dana Hills cross country and JSerra girls soccer. Hailing originally from Laguna Niguel, Zach is looking forward to diving deeper into the realm of South County sports and outdoors for Picket Fence Media readers.

We are thrilled to have him as the sports and outdoors team captain and in the trenches with us.

Zach can be reached at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com, sports@picketfencemedia.com and at 949.388.7700. ext. 110.