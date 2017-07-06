By Susan Parmelee

Even with “June Gloom,” great white sharks and raging wildfires, summer is a glorious time for parents, young people and those of us who work in schools. We all get time to sleep in, refresh, and prepare to return to school energized. So, what is it that makes both youth and adults so joyful in the summer months?

For teens, sleeping late seems to be a favorite summer activity, with laying on the beach a close second. Research shows that teens’ body clocks are not set for the school schedules they must adhere to, so it is important to let them have the summer to follow their natural bio-rhythms, trying not to worry too much when they sleep the morning away. Just be aware of the need to start shifting the clock back to school hours a week or two before Aug. 22.

Many parents tell me they feel very liberated by not having to wake their children up and get them going in the morning and being able to take a break from nagging about homework and other school-related activities. I encourage parents to extend this freedom into the school year and turn more of the school work responsibilities back to their teen. Try not to check school loop daily and let your child learn to manage deadlines and tests. This is a skill they must learn on their own, and a few bad grades is enough of a natural consequence for most teens to motivate themselves to do better.

All of us seem to luxuriate in the extra hours of daylight, when we can sit at the beach and enjoy the sunsets, take a long walk after dinner, and savor time with our family and friends. There is no better time than summer to take breaks from our cellphones and computers, reconnect when there are fewer responsibilities, and remember how lucky we are to live in Southern California. Once again, an important reminder to carve out little moments during the hectic school year to unplug and kick back even for a few hours.

Wellness takes both intention and gratitude. The summer provides more opportunities to live with these intentions and to be thankful for our Southern California lifestyle. Enjoy the extra fresh summer produce at our two farmer’s markets, attend a yoga class overlooking the ocean, have a staycation that honors family time and slow down. Before summer ends, pledge to take this intention and gratitude into the school year, which will benefit the entire family.

It is with sincere gratitude that I thank San Clemente Police Services, San Clemente Lifeguards and Marine Safety, State Parks Lifeguards and Park Rangers, Orange County Fire Authority and Camp Pendleton Fire Operations, San Diego County Fire Services, and all the other professionals that work so hard to keep all of us safe in the summer months. I am sure you look forward to the quieter winter with as much joy as I have expressed above about summer.

Susan Parmelee is a mental health social worker and one of the founders of the Wellness & Prevention Center, San Clemente. She can be reached at susan@wellnessandpreventionsanclemente.com.