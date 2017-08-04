West Coast FC Places Second at U.S. Youth Soccer Nationals

San Clemente Times

The West Coast Futbol Club’s boys 99 team capped off a spectacular season with a second-place showing at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Frisco, Texas on July 30.

After battling the best club soccer teams in the nation, and extreme Texas summer heat, the local team, which draws players from San Clemente, squared off against Braddock Road Youth Club 99 Elite of Virginia for the 18U national title.

BRYC scored its first goal four minutes into the game and held on to secure a 4-1 victory.

West Coast FC went 2-0-1 to advance out of pool play, and defeated UFA 99 Premier of Georgia 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals.

Getting to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships is no easy feat, and the West Coast FC team had to go through a rigorous schedule to reach the high-profile championship match in Texas.

After winning the 2017 California Regional League, they went on to win their division in the Cal South National Cup and the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regionals in Seattle.

San Clemente players on the West Coast FC boys 99 team include Trevor Denney and Braden Zines. The team is coached by Oliver Wyss and Matt Tilley.