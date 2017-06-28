Wildland Fire Spreads to 400 Acres on Camp Pendleton, just south of San Clemente

Photo Gallery of Jake 1 (1280x564) A wildland fire grew to 400 acres by 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, on the north end of Camp Pendleton, just south of San Clemente. Firefighters will monitor the blaze throughout the night, and no evacuations have been ordered, according to OCFA. Photo: Jake Howard IMG_8274 (1280x853) Smoke had darkened much of the San Clemente sky on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Eric Heinz Danny (960x1280) The billowing smoke could be seen for miles from Camp Pendleton on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Courtesy of Danny Ritz DCIM100MEDIADJI_0006.JPG The billowing smoke could be seen for miles from Camp Pendleton on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Courtesy of Frank Brennan. IMG_4343 (1280x960) Smoke had darkened much of the San Clemente sky on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8220 (1280x853) People by the hundreds came out to witness the wildland fire on Camp Pendleton from a safe distance in San Clemente on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8224 (1280x853) A Cal Fire plane drops fire suppression on a wildland fire located just south of San Clemente on Camp Pendleton on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8241 (1280x853) A Cal Fire plane drops fire suppression on a wildland fire located just south of San Clemente on Camp Pendleton on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_8323 (1280x853) Fire on Camp Pendleton property is seen closing in on power lines on Wednesday, June 28. OCFA officials said SDG&E will monitor them to make sure they don't become a threat. Photo: Eric Heinz Jake 3 (1280x960) A wildland fire grew to 400 acres by 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, on the north end of Camp Pendleton, just south of San Clemente. Firefighters will monitor the blaze throughout the night, and no evacuations have been ordered, according to OCFA. Photo: Jake Howard Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY



By Eric Heinz

At a rapid pace, a wildland fire spread to 400 acres large, as of 8:20 p.m., in a matter of a few hours on Wednesday, June 28, adjacent to the southernmost parts of San Clemente. The fire is currently burning only on Camp Pendleton property and has not reached Orange County.

Orange County Fire Authority spokesperson Larry Kurtz told the San Clemente Times that the fire had stopped moving west as rapidly as it had been earlier in the day. Kurtz said there have been no evacuations ordered at this time, and crews will monitor the fire throughout the night.

“We’re looking a lot better than we were about an hour ago,” Kurtz said at 8:20 p.m.

Camp Pendleton firefighters, Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and Orange County Fire Authority sent a fleet of suppression units, engines, areal support and the Forest Service will have a helicopter flying at night, according to posts on Twitter.

About 350 firefighters were on scene at 8:20 p.m., Kurtz said, and the power lines that were in danger of catching on fire are being monitored by San Deigo Gas and Electric.

Mobilizing the U.S. Forest Service night flying helicopter & fixed wing air attack to the @MCIWPendletonCA #ChristianitosFire (Orange Co) — USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) June 29, 2017

— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2017

Hundreds of people near the canyons on the south end of San Clemente came out to witness the inferno, as chunks of burned foliage rained from the sky. Smoke from the fire had blocked out a great deal of sunlight, while fire suppression planes dropped retardant on the flames.

At about 5:30 p.m., people began posting photos and videos of the fire. Initially, Camp Pendleton officials said the fire was about 10 to 15 acres. That changed in the following two hours when the Marine base reported it had grown to 250.

OCFA stated just before 8 p.m. that the fire had grown to 400 acres on Twitter.

Camp Pendleton/ Christianos Fire is 400 acres. No evacs yet. 350 FF’s on scene. Fire just east of Calle Extremo pic.twitter.com/1l7EdFKtrz — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 29, 2017



As of 8:15 p.m., no home evacuations had been ordered for the San Clemente area, although flames could be seen less than a quarter mile from neighborhoods.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Winds may have been a factor in the fire’s rapid growth. Forecasts from Windfinder.com showed gusts of 10 miles per hour, based on the website’s San Clemente State Beach monitor. Kurtz said the fire is not “intense” but is located in a grassy area where it can spread fast.

The San Clemente Times will provide updates throughout the night. For immediate updates, follow us on Twitter at @SCTimesNews.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information when it becomes available.