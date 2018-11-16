Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Felony DUI Hit-and-Run after Striking Bicyclist on ECR

By Eric Heinz

One woman is in Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) custody after allegedly striking a bicyclist while driving under the influence about 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, in the southbound lane of Camino Capistrano and El Camino Real in San Clemente.

The collision, of which San Clemente’s OCSD branch posted pictures on Twitter, displayed images of a BMW sports utility vehicle after the collision, apparently having driven over a median, and the front grill and bumper of the car sustained damage. The car’s windshield was cracked beyond repair.

Sheriff’s deputies said the bicyclist received non-life-threatening injuries.

OCSD officials said the woman fled the scene on foot but was followed by witnesses who led police to her arrest. OCSD has not yet released her name.

Earlier today a woman hit a bicyclists and fled. With help from citizens who followed her we located and arrested her for felony DUI/Hit n Run. Traffic will be messy for a bit at PCH/Cam Capistrano #itainthard #DontDrinkDrive #GetAnUberorLyft pic.twitter.com/vUwot5BFRq — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) November 16, 2018

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available.