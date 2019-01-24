Woman Killed by Motorist Friday Night in San Clemente

By Eric Heinz

A woman reported to be in her 30s was struck and killed by a motorist driving an SUV just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 on Avenida Del Presidente, north of Avenida De La Palmeras, in San Clemente.

San Clemente Police Services stated the woman was believed to be walking in the bicycle lane of Del Presidente and the driver, a woman in her 50s, was driving northbound when she struck the pedestrian. At this time, it is unknown how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the incident.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were a factor pending a toxicology report. The driver was released at the scene, sheriff’s deputies stated.

The incident is still under investigation, and the name of the woman who died has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.