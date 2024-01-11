Working professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 years were able to mix and mingle in San Clemente last year for the first time, with the start of the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce’s new initiative, the Young Innovators Network.

Starting in June, YIN organized three mixers designed to give entrepreneurs and professionals alike the opportunity to network, learn, and have fun at the same time.

Tyler Boden, member of the initiative’s steering committee and owner of Boden Energy Solutions, spoke with the San Clemente Times about the group’s initial success. He referenced Chamber CEO Susie Lantz’s desire to “activate” the city’s demographic of young professionals and how younger members of the Chamber first met in June to discuss making the initiative a reality.

“It was great,” Boden said. “We found (that there was) a lot of interest in it, and people were, we noticed, looking for a different kind of networking opportunity that didn’t feel ‘network-y,’ if that makes sense.”

Shortly after the initial meeting, the YIN held its first event that far exceeded expectations. The accomplishment was relatively easy, considering the steering committee didn’t enter the night with high expectations, but the mixer at coffee shop and studio Rhythm and Resin attracted roughly 40 attendees.

People were engaged and lively, Boden said, and the event provided an opportunity for numerous local businesses to contribute, as Los Molinos Beer Company supplied beers and Surfside Pizza provided its signature pizzas.

“It’s really been one of those projects that just falls into place, because there’s just a lot of synergy around it,” said Boden. “Every event since that first one has been better than expected, and it continues to get better.”

The steering committee has made a concerted effort to bring educational speakers that touch on a different topic each time. Previous events have centered on how to start a business and be an entrepreneur, managing finances, and work-life balance.

Continued feedback from network members has been important, Boden added, as the committee’s goal is to try to extract the most value out of each mixer.

For 2024, YIN’s first full year, Boden said the group is focusing on fostering community among an underconnected age demographic and fostering engagement within the Chamber through activities.

“That’s one thing that’s come out of this that we didn’t really expect in the beginning, is we’ve been able to get our members in the Young Innovators Network to participate in volunteer opportunities in the community, whether it’s an opportunity that the Chamber puts out or another organization,” he added.

YIN members served as volunteers for the Fiesta Music Festival in August, the Rhythm and Resin Festival in September, and for a Marine barbecue in December, serving the city’s adopted United States Marine unit, the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines.

Speaking about Lantz, Boden called her a “powerhouse in the community” and a driving force behind the network.

“She’s really helped to usher us forward, and create some organization and consistency behind it,” said Boden.

The steering committee includes Boden, photographer Katelyn Gardner, Juliette Le Breton of CR&R Environmental Services, Rick Rodriguez of Rod’s Tree Service, William Scott of branding agency Unsung Studio, Samantha Ulph of ECS Payments, Lantz and Lantz’s executive assistant, Rachel Browne. That group has the role of incorporating what would appeal to the network’s members.

“It’s been working really well so far,” said Boden.

YIN intends to hold a mixer every other month, starting on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5-6:30 p.m. at H.H. Cotton’s, located at 201 Avenida Del Mar. The education portion will feature a speaker from StoryBrand, a service that aims to help businesses “level up” communication with their customers.Information about how to register for events can be found at scchamber.com.