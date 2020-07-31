1 Marine Dead, 8 Missing in Training Accident off San Clemente Island

By Shawn Raymundo

A U.S. Marine has died and eight other service members from Camp Pendleton are missing after a training accident involving an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) occurred off San Clemente Island on Thursday, July 30, Marine officials said.

As of early Friday morning, July 31, search and rescue teams with the help of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard were still working to locate the eight service members, all of whom were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according the I Marine Expeditionary Force.

According to Marine officials, the accident occurred during a routine training exercise at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, when the AAV, which was carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor, started to take on water.

As of Friday morning, eight of the service members had been found, one of whom was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead. The decedent’s name will not be released for 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified, officials said.

Two other service members who were rescued sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals, “where one was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition,” I MEF said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU commanding officer, said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.