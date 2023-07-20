Say hello to Grayson, a handsome 11-year-old senior cat. Don’t let his age fool you. This big guy has lots of youthful energy and keeps up with the cats a fraction of his age. Curious and playful, Grayson would be a kitty roommate for a confident and outgoing cat. Could he be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Grayson, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.