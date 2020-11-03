2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections.
UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.; the San Clemente Times will update results Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.
OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795 (Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Ballots are partially reported)
Secretary of State: 113/487
City Council Races
General Election (Two Seats)
- Chris Duncan – 19.18% (9,493)
- Gene James – 18.61% (9,212)
- Aaron Washington – 16.58% (8,207)
- Bill Hart – 13.92% (6,888)
- Charlie Smith – 12.04% (5,959)
- Thor Johnson – 5.15% (2,547)
- Jeff Provance Jr. – 4.21% (2,084)
- Jeff Wellman – 4.03% (1,993)
- Joseph Kenney – 3.49% (1,729)
- Patrick Minnehan – 2.79% (1,383)
Special Election (One Seat)
- Steven Knoblock – 23.49% (6,780)
- Jim Dahl – 21.29% (6,147)
- Donna Vidrine – 19.46% (5,618)
- Tyler Boden – 16.9% (4,879)
- Zhen Wu – 11.95% (3,450)
- George Gregory – 2.53% (731)
- Laron Rush – 2.27% (656)
- Jerry Quinlan – 2.1% (605)
Measure BB – City Council Term Limit
- Yes – 78.16% (24,014)
- No – 21.84% (6,709)
73rd State Assembly District
- Laurie Davies (R) – 57.11% (135,047)
- Scott Rhinehart (D) – 42.89% (101,417)
49th Congressional District
- Mike Levin (D) – 56.5% (163,254)
- Brian Maryott (R) – 43.5% (125,757)
CUSD Board of Trustees
Trustee Area 2
- Pamela Braunstein – 56.3% (15,274)
- Jim Reardon – 43.7% (11,855)
Trustee Area 3
- Sue Hill – 44.16% (9,628)
- Lisa Davis – 43.46% (9,476)
- Adrienne Silva – 12.38% (2,700)
Trustee Area 5
- Krista Castellanos – 55.33% (11,177)
- Paul Hebbard – 27.76% (5,607)
- Jasmine Funes – 16.91% (3,416)
South Orange County Community College Board
Trustee Area 1
- Carolyn Inmon – 47.37% (169,135)
- Helen Locke – 28.83% (102,931)
- Aarti Kaushal – 14.83% (52,949)
- Matt Waid – 8.98% (32,059)
Trustee Area 6
- James Wright – 58.83% (206,172)
- Ryan Dack – 41.17% (144,280)
Trustee Area 7
- Timothy Jemal – 52.86% (181,750)
- Mo Entezampour – 29.38% (101,024)
- Sean Gawne – 17.76% (61,066)
