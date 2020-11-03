Election 2020, EYE ON SC, News Headlines

2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections.

UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.; the San Clemente Times will update results Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795 (Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Ballots are partially reported)

Secretary of State: 113/487

City Council Races

General Election (Two Seats)

  • Chris Duncan – 19.18% (9,493)
  • Gene James – 18.61% (9,212)
  • Aaron Washington – 16.58% (8,207)
  • Bill Hart – 13.92% (6,888)
  • Charlie Smith – 12.04% (5,959)
  • Thor Johnson – 5.15% (2,547)
  • Jeff Provance Jr. – 4.21% (2,084)
  • Jeff Wellman – 4.03% (1,993)
  • Joseph Kenney – 3.49% (1,729)
  • Patrick Minnehan – 2.79% (1,383)

Special Election (One Seat)

  • Steven Knoblock – 23.49% (6,780)
  • Jim Dahl – 21.29% (6,147)
  • Donna Vidrine – 19.46% (5,618)
  • Tyler Boden – 16.9% (4,879)
  • Zhen Wu – 11.95% (3,450)
  • George Gregory – 2.53% (731)
  • Laron Rush – 2.27% (656)
  • Jerry Quinlan – 2.1% (605)

Measure BB – City Council Term Limit

  • Yes – 78.16% (24,014)
  • No – 21.84% (6,709)

73rd State Assembly District

  • Laurie Davies (R) – 57.11% (135,047)
  • Scott Rhinehart (D) – 42.89% (101,417)

49th Congressional District

  • Mike Levin (D) – 56.5% (163,254)
  • Brian Maryott (R) – 43.5% (125,757)

CUSD Board of Trustees

Trustee Area 2

  • Pamela Braunstein – 56.3% (15,274)
  • Jim Reardon – 43.7% (11,855)

Trustee Area 3

  • Sue Hill – 44.16% (9,628)
  • Lisa Davis – 43.46% (9,476)
  • Adrienne Silva – 12.38% (2,700)

Trustee Area 5

  • Krista Castellanos – 55.33% (11,177)
  • Paul Hebbard – 27.76% (5,607)
  • Jasmine Funes – 16.91% (3,416)

South Orange County Community College Board

Trustee Area 1

  • Carolyn Inmon – 47.37% (169,135)
  • Helen Locke – 28.83% (102,931)
  • Aarti Kaushal – 14.83% (52,949)
  • Matt Waid – 8.98% (32,059)

Trustee Area 6

  • James Wright – 58.83% (206,172)
  • Ryan Dack – 41.17% (144,280)

Trustee Area 7

  • Timothy Jemal – 52.86% (181,750)
  • Mo Entezampour – 29.38% (101,024)
  • Sean Gawne – 17.76% (61,066)

