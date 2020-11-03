2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections.

UPDATE: 11:10 p.m.; the San Clemente Times will update results Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795 (Vote-by-Mail Ballots and Early Voting Ballots are partially reported)

Secretary of State: 113/487

City Council Races

General Election (Two Seats)

Chris Duncan – 19.18% (9,493)

Gene James – 18.61% (9,212)

Aaron Washington – 16.58% (8,207)

Bill Hart – 13.92% (6,888)

Charlie Smith – 12.04% (5,959)

Thor Johnson – 5.15% (2,547)

Jeff Provance Jr. – 4.21% (2,084)

Jeff Wellman – 4.03% (1,993)

Joseph Kenney – 3.49% (1,729)

Patrick Minnehan – 2.79% (1,383)

Special Election (One Seat)

Steven Knoblock – 23.49% (6,780)

Jim Dahl – 21.29% (6,147)

Donna Vidrine – 19.46% (5,618)

Tyler Boden – 16.9% (4,879)

Zhen Wu – 11.95% (3,450)

George Gregory – 2.53% (731)

Laron Rush – 2.27% (656)

Jerry Quinlan – 2.1% (605)

Measure BB – City Council Term Limit

Yes – 78.16% (24,014)

No – 21.84% (6,709)

73rd State Assembly District

Laurie Davies (R) – 57.11% (135,047)

Scott Rhinehart (D) – 42.89% (101,417)

49th Congressional District

Mike Levin (D) – 56.5% (163,254)

Brian Maryott (R) – 43.5% (125,757)

CUSD Board of Trustees

Trustee Area 2

Pamela Braunstein – 56.3% (15,274)

Jim Reardon – 43.7% (11,855)

Trustee Area 3

Sue Hill – 44.16% (9,628)

Lisa Davis – 43.46% (9,476)

Adrienne Silva – 12.38% (2,700)

Trustee Area 5

Krista Castellanos – 55.33% (11,177)

Paul Hebbard – 27.76% (5,607)

Jasmine Funes – 16.91% (3,416)

South Orange County Community College Board

Trustee Area 1

Carolyn Inmon – 47.37% (169,135)

Helen Locke – 28.83% (102,931)

Aarti Kaushal – 14.83% (52,949)

Matt Waid – 8.98% (32,059)

Trustee Area 6

James Wright – 58.83% (206,172)

Ryan Dack – 41.17% (144,280)

Trustee Area 7

Timothy Jemal – 52.86% (181,750)

Mo Entezampour – 29.38% (101,024)

Sean Gawne – 17.76% (61,066)