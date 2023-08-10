Sign up for our free weekly South OC Sports newsletter

Click here to view the print version of this special section

Click here for main preview feature

Click here for schedule, game previews

Five Players to Watch, Offense

DYLAN MILLS, QB, Sr.

Mills steps in as the unquestioned starting quarterback in his second year with the Tritons, after splitting time in his five games last season. The dual-threat Villanova commit averaged 10 yards per carry and completed 50% of his passes and should be even more effective with the return of offensive coordinator Troy Kopp.

BRODERICK REDDEN, TE, Sr.

Redden moves from being the starting quarterback at the start of last season to being one of the Tritons’ top receiving threats this season at the tight end spot. Redden’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame and basketball instincts make it a natural transition for the senior and could unlock the offense’s potential.

AIDEN RUBIN, RB, Sr.

As the second-string running back last season, Rubin showed his promise to be able to step into the top spot as a senior. Rubin averaged over six yards a carry with five touchdowns, and in his only game as the featured ballcarrier, he ran for 100 yards in the first half.

DREW SHANLEY, WR, Sr.

Shanley is the top returning wide receiver for the Tritons, as he was the third-leading receiver with 215 yards receiving and a touchdown last season. Shanley averaged eight yards per reception last year, and that consistent production should lead to bigger numbers with higher usage.

HOLDEN STAKSTON, WR, Sr.

Stakston goes from not having a single varsity reception last season to being a big player in the Tritons’ more balanced offensive attack. Stakston will be a deep threat for San Clemente, and that’s something that developed over the summer. He shined in passing league competition for the Tritons.

Five Players to Watch, DEFENSE

CONNOR BACHHUBER, DE, Sr.

Bachhuber is part of the element of strength for San Clemente on both sides of the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound, lengthy Stanford commit will go both ways as an offensive and defensive lineman, but he may be most valuable to the Tritons at the defensive end spot.

BEN BAKER, DT, Sr.

Baker is another key to what San Clemente will be able to do in controlling both sides of the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman anchors the middle of the defensive line as a run-stuffer, and with strength increases across the board, Baker will help carve running lanes on offense.

MAX BOLLARD, SS, Jr.

Bollard is the only returning starter in the defensive secondary for the Tritons, and he will be expected to lead the younger group. The junior was fourth on the team in tackles last year with 61, the most of any returning defender. Bollard will be a vocal leader on the back end.

LEE “PUKA” FUIMAONO, LB, Jr.

San Clemente lost a lot of physicality at the linebacker position, and Fuimaono will be one counted on to fill that bruising role. The junior is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and will be looked to as a run-stopper at the second level. Fuimaono will also handle some running back duties on offense.

MAX KOTIRANTA, DB, Jr.

Kotiranta will be a relied-on member of that young secondary as he steps up into a main role. As a sophomore, Kotiranta was an impact player on the junior varsity level and has speed and size that translates. He is another player that can contribute on offense in receiver-heavy spread formations.