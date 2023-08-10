Sign up for our free weekly South OC Sports newsletter

Click here to view the print version of this special section

Click here for main preview feature

Click here for players to watch

Game One: Friday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Chaparral

Location: San Clemente HS

Coach: Andrew Ramer

2022 Record: 7-5 (4-1 Big West – Upper League)

2022 vs. S.C.: Did Not Play

Season Outlook:

In 2022, the Pumas firmly established themselves as the second-best squad in the Big West – Upper League behind Corona Centennial, before falling by two scores to Corona del Mar in the second round of the playoffs.

This year, Chaparral of Temecula heads into 2023 as the fourth-best team in the Inland Empire, according to IE Sports Net’s preseason rankings.

Junior quarterback Dash Beierly, who holds numerous offers from Power 5 colleges, will lead the charge for the Pumas, along with a host of preseason Cal-Hi Sports All-Inland Empire teammates.

Game Two: Friday, Aug. 25, 7:15 p.m.

Torrey Pines

Location: Torrey Pines HS

Coach: Robby Collins

2022 Record: 4-8 (2-4 Avocado League)

2022 vs. S.C.: SC win, 28-17

Season Outlook:

The Falcons’ first year under head coach Robby Collins was underwhelming, albeit with a shutout win in the playoffs.

The early going of their season included a convincing loss to San Clemente, during which the Tritons led, 28-3, in the third quarter before Torrey Pines scored a couple of garbage-time touchdowns.

Torrey Pines will need to find a new offensive approach after graduating its top passer and running back.

Game Three: Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

La Costa Canyon

Location: San Clemente HS

Coach: Sean Sovacool

2022 Record: 7-5 (4-2 Avocado League)

2022 vs. S.C.: SC win, 17-0

Season Outlook:

San Clemente earned the first multi-score victory in the past five games between these two schools in 2022, extending its winning streak in this inter-county series to three.

La Costa Canyon brings back defensive playmakers Trey Blazevich and EJ Brandreth in the front seven, as well as highly touted tight end Trevor Ladd.

Game Four: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Corona del Mar

Location: Newport Harbor HS

Coach: Kevin Hettig

2022 Record: 9-4 (3-2 Sunset League)

2022 vs. S.C.: SC win, 23-6

Season Outlook:

Kevin Hettig steps in as the new man leading the Sea Kings after Dan O’Shea, who posted an 80-18 record in eight seasons, left for St. Margaret’s. Hettig was previously Corona del Mar’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Additionally, with the departure of quarterback David Rasor for UC Davis, senior Kaleb Arnett is expected to take over. Annett recently committed to Boise State.

Leading rusher Colin Pene returns, along with a plethora of weapons including receiver Russell Weir and towering, 6-foot-5 tight ends Sebastien Boydell and Zach Giuliano.

Game Five: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Edison

Location: Huntington Beach HS

Coach: Jeff Grady

2022 Record: 9-2 (4-1 Sunset League)

2022 vs. S.C.: Edison win, 21-16

Season Outlook:

The Chargers’ matchup against San Clemente was the second-most competitive game for Edison last season on the way to a 9-1 regular-season mark.

This year, Edison will look to replace a vast majority of production off a heavily senior-laden 2022 team.

Top receiver and senior Mason York may shoulder the load for a perennially well-coached program.

Game Six: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley

Location: San Clemente HS

Coach: George Wilson

2022 Record: 6-5 (2-3 Big West – Upper League)

2022 vs. S.C.: MV win, 48-31

Season Outlook:

The Bachmeier family still has its prints on Southern California football, literally and figuratively.

Bear, the youngest of three talented brothers, enters 2023 as a well-built, 6-foot-2 quarterback who is being courted by plenty of top programs. The junior completed 72% of his passes last season, throwing for 285 yards per game with an impressive 26-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Nighthawks also feature a dynamic running back duo in Asa Chatman and Dorian Hoze, who rushed for 1341 and 519 yards, respectively, in 2022.

Game Seven: Friday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Ayala

Location: Ayala HS

Coach: Arthur Gracia

2022 Record: 8-3 (2-1 Mountain West League)

2022 vs. S.C.: Did Not Play

Season Outlook:

Look for the Bulldogs to lean on senior running back Marquis Monroe in the wake of losing their quarterback, Bryan Wilson, to Roosevelt (Eastvale).

In just nine games, Monroe totaled 703 yards rushing on just 99 carries, good for an average of 7.1 yards per tote.

Fortunately for San Clemente, the Tritons should be well-rested for the trip to Chino Hills, as the Tritons will be coming off a bye.

Game Eight: Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo

Location: Mission Viejo HS

Coach: Chad Johnson

2022 Record: 10-2 (3-0 South Coast League)

2022 vs. S.C.: MV win, 49-14

Season Outlook:

Last year’s league-opening game received more attention for what happened in between snaps than for actual game action, which is sure to add more fuel to this rivalry.

Mission Viejo enters 2023 ranked 31st in the country, according to MaxPreps, with a stacked roster, particularly on defense with junior cornerback Dijon Lee. Lee is the sixth-best player in California per 247Sports.

The Diablos will lean on their defense early, as they enter the season with a continuing quarterback competition between junior Drai Trudeau and sophomore Luke Fahey.

Game Nine: Friday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley

Location: Capistrano Valley HS

Coach: Sean Curtis

2022 Record: 4-6 (0-3 South Coast League)

2022 vs. S.C.: SC win, 51-7

Season Outlook:

The 2022 season was rough for the Cougars, as they endured three consecutive three-point losses in non-league play and were simply outmatched in their first year in the South Coast League.

For this season to be an improvement, Capistrano Valley will have to see a step up in production from its returning playmakers, who saw their elder leaders graduate in June.

Senior linebacker Jackson Sievers, who averaged 11 tackles per game and notched seven sacks last year, is positioned to be the alpha leader on this team.

Game Ten: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Tesoro

Location: San Clemente HS

Coach: Matt Poston

2022 Record: 6-5 (1-2 South Coast)

2022 vs. S.C.: SC win, 31-14

Season Outlook:

The Titans won six of their first eight games last year before dropping their final three, including a heartbreaking, one-point defeat at the hands of Upland in the playoffs.

Junior quarterback Cash O’Byrne looks to provide stability for Tesoro, but it’s Air Force-committed running back Travis Wood who will likely shoulder the load again. Wood rushed for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Tesoro hasn’t beaten San Clemente since 2015.