3rd Annual OCFA Girls Empowerment Camp Returns

Staff

The Orange County Fire Authority will host its third annual Girls Empowerment Camp on Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15, at its Regional Fire Operations and Training Center in Irvine.

The free two-day camp is open to campers aged 14-18, and introduces them to the fire service through hands-on experiences with OCFA firefighters and professional staff.

Participants will experience professional guidance while immersed in fire service-oriented challenges such as ladder climbs, hose rolling, apparatus orientation, repelling, and EMS. Such activities are designed to empower the campers to pursue careers in public safety.

“We are proud of our ongoing work to narrow the opportunity gap for girls and young women who aspire to achieve a career in the fire service,” OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said in a press release

“And as much as these efforts transform the lives of the girls and young women who experience them, the emergency services we provide are equally transformed as the next generation of OCFA is strengthened by a more diverse workforce that better reflects the communities we serve,” he continued.

The welcome and orientation will begin at 8 a.m. The Regional Fire Operations and Training Center is located at 1 Fire Authority Road in Irvine.

