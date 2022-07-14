67th Fiesta Music Festival to Return to San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Keaton Larson

The 67th annual Fiesta Music Festival hosted by the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce is set to return to Downtown San Clemente on Aug. 14.

Hosting live music, three stages will dot the 100 and 200 blocks of Avenida Del Mar. The main stage will see performances from Tunnel Vision, Swami John Reis, Pounded by the Surf, Common Sense, and 16 Again.

The festival will be geared toward people and families of all ages, with plenty of games and activities for children, including a kid’s zone, a bounce house, balloon art, face painters and more.

The Fiesta Music Festival, which last occurred in 2019, was put on hiatus for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event began in 1953 and has turned into a family-fun summer tradition for the city ever since.

The event, which plans to attract 15,000 to 20,000 guests to the downtown area, serves as both a celebration of summer and a revenue driver for the town’s organizations and local companies.

Local nonprofit organizations will host international food booths and games in an effort to raise money for charitable causes in the community, such as local youth scholarships, community events and holiday giving initiatives.

Shops and restaurants will be open during the festival, and art vendors from across Southern California, as well as local businesses throughout San Clemente will fill Avenida Del Mar with booths and exhibits.

There will also be exhibits from the U.S. armed forces, including the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, which will display vehicles and other information. Visitors can expect other exhibits by Pet Project Foundation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Anaheim Ducks, among others.

The downtown corridor will be closed to traffic, but a bike corral will also be available in front of the San Clemente Community Center at 100 N. Calle Seville.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. There is no fee to attend the event, and a free shuttle service will transport guests to and from the festival and San Clemente High School during the scheduled hours of the festival.

More information about the festival can be found at scchamber.com.

Related