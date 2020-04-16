City of San Clemente: Notice of Proposed Changes to Metered Parking Hours of Operation

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CHANGES TO METERED PARKING HOURS OF OPERATION

On April 21, 2020, the San Clemente City Council will discuss a Coastal Development Permit application the City submitted to pursue the following changes to parking metered areas:

Eliminate metered parking on Camino Capistrano and Avenida Calafia. On-street parking would become free on these City street sections. The City proposes to limit parking to four hours. Change metered hours of operation for all other areas to 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. This will make metered hours consistent in the four remaining metered parking areas. These hours are consistent with and similar to other nearby State Parks and coastal cities.

The City currently operates six metered parking areas during the operating hours shown in the table below. The current hourly parking charge of $1.50 would not change. Annual City parking permits will not be affected, and will remain valid for the expanded metered hours of operation. To adopt the proposed changes, the City must first receive approval from the California Coastal Commission, and a permit application has been submitted. If approved by the Coastal Commission, then the City Council would consider a proposed change to the Municipal Code at a subsequent regularly-scheduled meeting.

Parking Area Current Metered Hours Proposed Metered Hours Camino Capistrano 9 am – 6 pm None. Free parking. 4-hour time limit. North Beach 9 am – 6 pm 9 am – 10 pm Linda Lane 10 am – 5 pm 9 am – 10 pm Pier Bowl 10 am – 5 pm 9 am – 10 pm Esplanade (T-Street Beach) 9 am – 7 pm 9 am – 10 pm Avenida Calafia 9 am – 6 pm None. Free parking. 4-hour time limit.

This matter is planned to be presented for consideration and action by the City Council at a meeting on April 21, 2020, starting at 6:00 p.m. Please note that to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the public may not physically attend the meeting. However, to participate citizens may:

Listen to the meeting via live stream from the City’s YouTube channel at www.san-clemente.org/live or live on Cox Communications Local Access Channel 854; and Submit any comments on agenda items to the City Council electronically. Material may be emailed to Campagnolol@san-clemente.org Transmittal by 4:00 p.m. on Council meeting days is recommended.

The agenda report is available to review the Friday evening prior to the meeting at the following link – http://www.san-clemente.org/government.

In addition to the above, interested parties may email any comments to the Planning Division, attention Christopher Wright at wrightc@san-clemente.org by 4:00 p.m. on April 21, 2020 for the City Council meeting. You can also call 949-361-6193 with questions.

