Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name: Solid T

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

20196561102     

The following person(s) has (have) abandoned the use of the fictitious business name:

SOLID T

8332 COMMONWEALTH AVE.

BUENA PARK, CA 90621

The Fictitious Business Name referred to above was filed in Orange County on : 06/20/2017

FILE NO.20176479424

Full Name of Registrant(s):

SOLIDARITY

410 LEMON ST

FULLERTON CA 92832

This business is conducted by a CA corporation.

SOLIDARITY/s/KEVIN MO WONG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This statement was filed with the Orange County Clerk-Recorder on 12/03/2019

Published: San Clemente Times

DEC 12, 19, 26, 2019, JAN 2, 2020

