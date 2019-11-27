Additional Funding for Homelessness from HCD

Staff

Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has announced that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has awarded more than $1 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to Orange and San Diego counties to reduce homelessness.

Bates represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton.

These grants are in addition to the $2.5 million in state funding announced in October. According to Bates’ office, the funding is designed to assist individuals and families to achieve independence through rapid rehousing assistance, emergency shelters, street outreach, counseling, substance abuse treatment, and job training.

“These grants will help connect more people who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness with the services they need,” Bates said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues at every level of government to ensure that our communities receive their fair share of public funding to address homelessness.”

The County of Orange will receive $605,188, and the County of San Diego will receive $453,822 to fund various activities related to homelessness.