Adoptable Pet of the Week: Anders

Two-year-old Anders is quite the handsome pup. He has lots of energy and just loves to run and play in the yard. Anders would likely make a great jogging buddy and wouldn’t mind the company of another similarly active dog. With his sweet face and happy disposition, this lovable canine is sure to win your heart.

If you are interested in adopting Anders, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.