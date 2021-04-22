Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ash

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

This blue-eyed charmer is Ash, a 2-year-old Husky mix with a great personality. While he may not want to play fetch, Ash is an affectionate boy who absolutely loves to be by your side. With a sweet disposition, he would likely be a good companion for family members of any age.

If you are interested in adopting Ash, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related