Adoptable Pet of the Week: Asher

Ten-month-old Asher is quite the shy little kitty. Brought to the shelter with a large group of under-socialized kittens, Asher needed some time in a foster home before starting to trust humans. While he will likely always be somewhat timid, Asher would do best in a quiet home with an experienced owner and another cat to help boost his confidence.

If you are interested in adopting Asher, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

