Adoptable Pet of the Week: Athena

One-year-old Athena is quite the sweet little pup. She is friendly with an active disposition and just loves to play in the yard. Athena would do well with someone who is looking for a fun companion but is also willing to continue with her puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Athena, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Athena. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

