Bartles the cat is quite the little sweetheart. Only 1 year old, he is a curious and affectionate kitty who loves to play almost as much as he enjoys a good cuddle. Bartles is good with other cats and would make a fantastic companion for just about anyone.

If you are interested in adopting Bartles, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.