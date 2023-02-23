This big kitty is Bogart, a 5-year-old charmer who just can’t wait to meet you. Bogart is a personable cat and will often greet you at the door. His favorite pastimes are being petted, playing with his toys, and taking long naps in the sun. Bogart has lived with cats and would likely make a great companion for most cats and humans.

If you are interested in adopting Bogart, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.