Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bowie

Meet Bowie, an outgoing boy looking to find his new best friend. About two years old, Bowie loves getting his exercise outdoors. If you say “run,” he’ll run with you. He has a happy demeanor and would be a great match for an active individual.

If you are interested in adopting Bowie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.